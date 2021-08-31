Hate crime is at an all-time high, with Asians and Blacks being the primary targets.

The FBI revealed on Monday that hate crime in the United States increased to its highest level in almost a decade in 2020, with over 7,700 incidents.

According to the survey, the sharp increase in attacks on Asian and Black individuals is to blame for the spike in hate crime. Attacks on African-Americans increased by 70%, while crimes against Asians increased by nearly 60% over the previous year.

Hate crimes against black people account for the majority of reported hate crimes, with 2,755 occurrences documented in 2020. Meanwhile, there have been 274 occurrences involving Asians.

Attacks on whites, on the other hand, increased by roughly 16 percent.

In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said, “These hate crimes and other bias-related acts create fear throughout entire communities and undermine the foundations upon which our democracy depends.”

The FBI statistics, according to Garland, “does not account for the many hate incidents that go undetected.”

The majority of hate crimes were motivated by intimidation, but vandalism and simple assault also made up a significant share of the offenses. The majority of the offenses took place in private residences.

According to the Washington Post, “increasingly racist and xenophobic speech from political leaders” is leading to the rise in hate crimes, according to Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus.

He went on to say that the report “must serve as a wake-up call to everyone who recklessly create fear and fury in our communities, warning them that they are endangering lives.”

About 64% of recorded hate crimes are motivated by a person’s race, ethnicity, or heritage. Religion (15%) and sexual orientation (15%) are the next two most commonly stated categories (14 percent ).