Hate crime charges have been filed against a professor who allegedly nearly ran over a black woman with his car.

After reportedly spatting on a Black woman and striking her car twice with his own vehicle in front of a store in Oak Park, Illinois, a professor has been charged with a hate crime and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle. According to reports, the incident was caught on a store’s CCTV camera.

According to court records obtained by NBC News, the woman and her kid were waiting for the woman’s mother in front of a store. According to the records, the woman heard “honking and yelling” and noticed a man behind her.

According to court records, the woman overheard a man named Alberto Friedmann use a racist slur and say, “Move your f****** car.” Friedmann got out of his car and approached the woman’s car, despite the woman signaling him to drive around her, according to court records. Friedmann slammed the door shut and spat in her face when she tried to exit her car, according to court records, “because he doesn’t like Black people.”

According to NBC News, the woman was eventually able to get out of her car and obtain his license plate information, after which she requested that someone call the police. Friedmann drove his automobile at the woman, “nearly striking her with his car,” according to court records. Prosecutors claim that Friedmann “came within inches” of hitting the woman, hitting her bumper and side door, according to the news station.

Friedmann was taken into arrest by police when they got on the site. According to the records, an officer witnessed the collision between the two automobiles. According to court records, Friedmann acknowledged to spitting on the woman and striking her car. Friedmann’s lawyer denied using racial words at a court hearing, according to NBC News.

Both of the charges against Friedmann are felonies. A hate crime, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is a conventional crime such as murder or arson with a “added element of bias.”

“The FBI has defined a hate crime as a ‘criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by’ for the purposes of gathering data. This is a condensed version of the information.