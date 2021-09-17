Has There Ever Been a Government-Mandated AIDS Vaccine?

The rules governing COVID-19 immunizations and testing have sparked debate over previous mandates issued in the United States.

The Complaint

During an appearance on the Erick Erickson Show podcast, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp discussed vaccine mandates in the context of COVID.

He also cited a “AIDS vaccine” and implied that one had been ordered. “Rather of attempting to intimidate individuals into taking the vaccination, we should focus on being respectful and teaching them about it,” Kemp added.

“I mean, that’s basically how the AIDS vaccine worked; people wouldn’t take it at first because it was required, so they started teaching people, and now it’s doing a lot of good.”

The Republican governor was also reported in an earlier WFXG piece as mentioning a “AIDS vaccine.”

According to the allegation, he was debating mask mandates and said, “Well, we’re not going to have a statewide mask mandate.” They don’t work, according to Dr. Tumi and me. They didn’t work on the AIDS vaccine, and they won’t work on the Corona vaccine either.”

The Details

According to HIV.gov, AIDS is a disease and the final stage of HIV infection. It happens when the body’s immune system has been severely harmed by a virus.

A person with HIV is generally considered to have progressed to AIDS when their CD4 cell count falls below 200 cells per cubic millimeter of blood or when they develop one or more opportunistic infections, according to HIV.gov, an official US government website managed by the US Department of Health and Human Services.

In persons with compromised immune systems, opportunistic infections are more severe and emerge more frequently.

“People with AIDS have a three-year survival rate if they don’t take HIV medication. Without treatment, a person’s life expectancy drops to around a year after contracting a deadly opportunistic infection, according to the HIV.gov website.

“At this stage of HIV infection, HIV treatment can still help patients, and it can even save their lives. People who begin antiretroviral therapy (ART) as soon as they are diagnosed with HIV reap greater advantages, which is why HIV testing is so important.”

While there are drugs available to treat HIV, no vaccine exists to prevent it.

According to the HIV.gov website, “No.

