Has Mitch McConnell given in? Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is making another move.

Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, is used to being a punching bag for many members of his own party, whether fellow Senators, popular conservative radio shows, or rank-and-file Republican voters, according to friends and former colleagues. The agreement he reached this week with New York Democrat Majority Leader Chuck Schumer drew the wrath of the usual detractors. With a deadline coming on October 18th—at which point, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the United States would default on its obligations if the debt ceiling was not raised by $480 billion—McConnell and Schumer agreed to extend the debt ceiling until December.

Former President Donald Trump raged, “Failing Mitch McConnell!” and urged other GOP senators “not to vote for this awful deal.” “Complete capitulation,” claimed Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. Democrats enthusiastically agreed. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts stated, “McConnell succumbed.”

The naysayers might want to wait off until December to see what happens. According to McConnell’s supporters, the minority leader had compelling motives for reaching an agreement. They claim it ties all of the crucial political connections presently laid out in front of him as GOP leader in ways that will help Republicans in the next midterm elections. They are as follows: 1) Appropriate timing Because they argued they didn’t have enough time, Democrats rejected using the Senate’s “reconciliation procedure” (which permits fiscal-related legislation to be passed with only 51 votes, avoiding a possible filibuster). They claimed it was too difficult to complete before October 18. (In reality, it would have had to be one of the quickest reconciliations ever.) We’ll give you more time, McConnell replied. “The course our Democratic colleagues have chosen would avoid any immediate crisis for the American people while definitively eliminating the majority’s excuse that they didn’t have time to handle the debt ceiling through reconciliation.” Why would McConnell agree to something like this? On the debt ceiling and, more broadly, on their massively ambitious spending ambitions, he feels the Democrats are playing a losing political hand. He wants to force them to vote through reconciliation, and they’ll have to do so before the end of the year. The election would also take place less than a month after the Virginia gubernatorial election, which polls show is close. This is a condensed version of the information.