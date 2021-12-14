Has Mark Meadows just brought Donald Trump down?

According to a former Watergate prosecutor, Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, who is facing contempt charges for refusing to comply with a panel investigating the January 6 Capitol disturbance, might be exceedingly harmful to the former president.

Meadows was referred to the Department of Justice on criminal contempt of Congress charges by the nine-member House Select Committee investigating the January 6 breach of the United States Capitol building. It occurred only days after the issuance of a devastating 51-page investigation that depicted the former GOP congressman as the central figure in the events of January 6 and laid out a compelling case for his testimony.

Former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks told The Washington Newsday that while it’s difficult to say how much harm Meadows can do to Trump at this point, the details outlined in the panel’s report, combined with the pair’s relationship and close proximity as the events of January 6 unfolded, could hurt Trump.

Wine-Banks, author of “The Watergate Girl,” said, “There is a rising body of evidence indicating the president’s role [on January 6].”

“As Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows was as near to the president as anyone—both physically and in terms of conversations.” As a result, he’s a rich source of knowledge that might be quite harmful,” she explained.

Meadows was one of a small handful of persons who watched the events of January 6 in the White House and with then-President Trump, according to the committee’s investigation, which was issued on December 12.

“On January 6, Mr Meadows was with or near then-President Trump as he learned about the attack on the United States Capitol and considered whether to deliver a statement that could deter the rioters,” according to the study.

Furthermore, according to Wine-Banks, the report contains a slew of details that implicate Trump in the events.

“It’s a really reasonable assumption to make,” she said, “that the report is negative to Trump.” “There’s a lot in the report that implicates the president with what happened.” ” It wasn’t just the violence, murders, and property devastation on January 6 that exemplified the attempt to subvert democracy. This is a condensed version of the information.