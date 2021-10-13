Has Hawaii given COVID vaccine shots to 90% of residents over the age of 12?

Vaccination rates across the country have been scrutinized, with the disparities in uptake rates between states a particular focus.

Hawaii is considered to be the first state in the United States to vaccinate more than 90% of its people.

At the time of writing, a tweet with over 4,000 likes and over 14,000 retweets said: "BOOM: Hawaii has become the first state in the United States to provide COVID immunizations to 90% of its inhabitants over the age of 12."

The Details COVID-19 data on the Hawaii Department of Health website displays the proportion of the population that has been vaccinated.

As of October 12, 69.6% of the population had been fully immunized.

In terms of the eligible population to be vaccinated, 81.5 percent of individuals aged 12 and up are fully vaccinated.

Individuals who have gotten at least one dose account for 91.2 percent of the population aged 12 and up.

According to the website, the number of unvaccinated people who are eligible is expected to be 106,834.

This is higher than the national percentage for the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

76.6 percent of the population aged 12 and up in the United States has received at least one dosage.

According to CDC data, Hawaii is 90 percent ahead of the rest of the country.

According to their figures, 90.2 percent of Hawaii’s population aged 12 and up has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

This outperforms all other states in the data, making it the first to reach the milestone, with Massachusetts coming in second at 89.6%.

According to the CDC website, West Virginia has the lowest percentage, with a one-dose rate of 55.8%.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 187.7 million persons in the United States have been completely immunized. This is a condensed version of the information.