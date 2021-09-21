Harvey Weinstein Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ To 11 Counts Of Rape And Sexual Assault In Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein, a Hollywood mogul, pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles on Monday to a restored sexual assault accusation that had previously been dismissed owing to the statute of limitations.

After his attorney successfully argued for a statute of limitations on a sexual battery charge, Judge Lisa Lench dismissed one of Weinstein’s 11 charges in August. Weinstein is currently being held in a Los Angeles jail cell and will begin serving part of a 23-year sentence in New York in March 2020. The charge was amended by a grand jury to include a 2010 event involving one accuser.

Prosecutors suggested Monday that sealed evidence of additional alleged sexual misbehavior should be admitted.

In July, Weinstein pleaded not guilty to all 11 accusations of sexual assault. He had been extradited from New York to Los Angeles. Weinstein was arrested and charged with rape in New York in May 2018, and was found guilty of two of five felonies in February 2020.

Weinstein arrived in court wearing a brown jail jumpsuit and a mask on Monday. He just spoke for a few moments, agreeing to waive trial deadlines and stating that his trial might be postponed until April 2022.

Prosecutors submitted a motion with the court, requesting that several of Weinstein’s victims testify at trial in support of the five nameless women whose accusations are related to the 11 counts. The district attorney’s office is “opening up a water cannon of allegations against Mr. Weinstein through multiple uncharged alleged victims,” according to Weinstein’s attorney, Mark Werksman.

Werksman told reporters, “We aim to fight the contents of this indictment, as well as an attempt by the prosecution to add evidence of other uncharged alleged victims in this case.”

“They’re trying to throw everything at him,” Werksman continued, “and we’re trying to limit the material that’s provided so that it’s fair, so that it’s admissible, and so that Mr. Weinstein can get a fair trial, but that’s a challenge.”

Werksman submitted a request to dismiss the case entirely, saying that the prosecution relied on incorrect testimony and failed to provide the jury with sufficient evidence.

The date for the hearing has been set for Dec. 8.