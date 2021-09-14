Harvey Elliott’s injury has been updated, and the Liverpool youngster’s surgery date has been set.

Harvey Elliott is set to undergo ankle surgery, and Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on his condition.

After suffering a dislocated ankle as a result of a challenge from Pascal Struijk, the 18-year-old was stretchered off in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday.

Elliott is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday, according to Klopp, who also revealed how the teenager reacted to his injury setback.

At his AC Milan pre-match press conference, the German said, “I already spoke to him the night after the game.” “He wasn’t in the best possible position at the time, but he had already accepted it.

“He had already accepted it and knew he’d be out for a while.

“He is in London today, and as far as I know, he will have surgery today.

“That is the next step on the road to recovery, and we are all waiting for news from the surgery, and that is it.”