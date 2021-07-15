Harvey Elliott’s comments show that Liverpool and Barcelona are moving in opposite paths.

The disparity between Liverpool’s and Barcelona’s summer circumstances could not be greater.

While Barcelona scrambles to sell players on super wages in a desperate attempt to lower their massive debt, needing to get rid of at least a couple of their highest earners in order to register any of their new recruits, including star man Lionel Messi, Liverpool remain tranquil.

Ibrahima Konate has already arrived at Anfield and is settling in with the rest of his Liverpool colleagues at the club’s pre-season training facility in Austria.

The Reds are unconcerned about adding to their roster, and will most certainly have to let rid of a handful of marginal players before bringing anyone else in, but they have found themselves in a decent spot.

Several young stars who have progressed through their academy system are in Austria looking to make an impression, with some of them having a chance to earn a spot in the starting lineup for next season.

However, like with transfers, the scenario with Liverpool’s young players differs from that of Barcelona.

Because of the Catalan club’s financial situation, losing elite players like Pedri, Ilaix Moriba, and Ansu Fati this summer may be more likely than it appears.

On a special Barcelona and Spain episode of the Blood Red podcast, ESPN’s Barcelona correspondent Samuel Marsden told the ECHO, “I don’t believe [potential Liverpool interest in Pedri]is a worry for Barcelona, purely because of the pull that Barcelona has.”

“However, I don’t believe [losing one of their top young prospects]is entirely out of the question.”

“The three special players – Pedri, Ilaix Moriba, and Ansu Fati – are all in the process of negotiating new contracts, but it’s an odd situation.”

“Because Ansu’s – who is now represented by Jorge Mendes – and Pedri’s contracts aren’t completely clear, both of their contracts are set to expire next summer, in 2022.”

“Barcelona do not want to sell any of these players, but we have discussed their financial concerns and their need to get rid of players on numerous occasions.”

“To put it another way, if a club came in with £100 million and couldn’t sell Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho, they’d be stuck with them, getting.” The summary comes to a close.