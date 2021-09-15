Harvey Elliott of Liverpool takes a dig at a Manchester United fan who insulted his injuries on TikTok.

After receiving an unpleasant remark on TikTok from a Manchester United fan, Harvey Elliott poked fun at the club.

The 18-year-old underwent successful ankle surgery in London yesterday and will now begin his recuperation.

“Operation was a success,” Elliott wrote on Instagram shortly after being treated, providing an update to fans on the operation. Thank you all so much for your incredible support.

“It’s time to get back on track. There is a golden sky at the conclusion of the storm. YNWA.”

Messages of encouragement have poured in for the talented teenager, who has had his progress in the Liverpool first team halted despite a promising start to the season.

Yesterday afternoon, a Liverpool fan posted a video on TikTok claiming that Elliott will “come back stronger” from his defeat, which drew a scathing remark from a United fan.

“He’s not walking like that anymore,” he wrote in response to a video clip of Elliott making his way out onto the pitch at Elland Road prior to kick-off.

However, the gifted adolescent picked up on this comment and answered in a lighthearted manner.

“Crazy how I have more legs than United has trophies in the last eight years, X,” Elliott added.

After seeing the Liverpool midfielder’s response, the United supporter hastily pulled out of the situation. “Haha, fair enough,” he replied. “You’re a badass.”