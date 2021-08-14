Harvey Elliott is set to take the next step for Liverpool after the Reds were given a timely reminder.

Harvey Elliott’s future is undoubtedly bright, with seven goals and 11 assists in 43 Championship games last season, the majority of which came at the age of just 17 years old.

Stewart Downing told Goal in March, “I know Jonathan Woodgate well, and he’s fairly close to [Liverpool sporting director] Michael Edwards.”

“When he arrived to Blackburn, he asked me about Harvey, and I was like, ‘f*****g hell, he’s fantastic!’

’. It’s all in his head: when to pass, when to dribble, when to come inside, when to stay wide. It’s top-drawer for someone so young.” Elliott pleased Liverpool’s coaching staff with his maturity and improvement of his game right from the start at Anfield, and that continued with an impressive showing throughout pre-season.

Despite being a Liverpool wonderkid who shone in his first full senior season, scoring a slew of goals and providing eye-catching performances, there are still many who underestimate Elliott’s potential. Jurgen Klopp breaks his silence on Jordan Henderson’s future with a “important” Liverpool claim “I still think there is an element of him going unnoticed.”

“There are still some Liverpool fans who are unaware of what they have on their hands here, and he is an incredibly talented player.

“I recall being taken away by his tremendous quality the first time I saw him for the U23s when he joined from Fulham.

“He’s got that year on loan and more years to improve, and this season is the key one when he really gets in and around the first team and truly fights for a spot,” he says.

“We don’t expect him to start on a regular basis, but there will be opportunities for him to play, and I believe by the end of the season, everyone will realize just how great of a talent he is. “He has a good arrogance about him – as a character, he is nothing like that – but on the pitch, he has complete belief and.”Summary ends.”