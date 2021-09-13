Harvey Elliott is due to have surgery after his viral Liverpool fan gesture.

Harvey Elliott will have surgery after sustaining a “severe ankle injury,” according to Liverpool.

The 18-year-old was stretchered off against Leeds in the second half after a challenge from Pascal Struijk, who received a red card during the Reds’ 3-0 victory.

The club has provided an update on Elliott’s status after Jurgen Klopp said in his post-match interview that the midfielder had suffered a dislocated ankle.

The news that Harvey Elliott had been hurt was upsetting for Liverpool, as the teenager had had a terrific season thus far.

Despite having sustained a catastrophic injury, the midfielder managed to make one fan’s day when he arrived at hospital.

Elliott gave a few souvenirs to a young Reds fan who had fractured his arm in his own football match after being seated close to him.

