Harvey Elliott is due to have surgery after his viral Liverpool fan gesture.
Harvey Elliott will have surgery after sustaining a “severe ankle injury,” according to Liverpool.
The 18-year-old was stretchered off against Leeds in the second half after a challenge from Pascal Struijk, who received a red card during the Reds’ 3-0 victory.
The club has provided an update on Elliott’s status after Jurgen Klopp said in his post-match interview that the midfielder had suffered a dislocated ankle.
The news that Harvey Elliott had been hurt was upsetting for Liverpool, as the teenager had had a terrific season thus far.
Despite having sustained a catastrophic injury, the midfielder managed to make one fan’s day when he arrived at hospital.
Elliott gave a few souvenirs to a young Reds fan who had fractured his arm in his own football match after being seated close to him.
