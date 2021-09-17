Harvey Elliott has written a message to Liverpool star Steven Gerrard, urging him to ‘come back stronger.’

Harvey Elliott’s former manager Scott Parker has vowed that the teenager will “come back stronger” after sustaining a dislocated ankle injury against Leeds on Sunday.

Following a challenge by defender Pascal Strujik, the Liverpool midfielder was gravely injured and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for further assessment after getting treatment on the pitch.

The Reds’ number 67 underwent successful ankle surgery on Tuesday, and the 18-year-old is expected to return before the conclusion of the season.

Parker, who gave Elliott his Premier League debut in May 2019, at the age of 16 years and 30 days, making him the youngest player in Premier League history, has been impressed by how the youngster has handled the setback.

"I haven't spoken to him," Parker told the Daily Echo. I obviously witnessed the challenge and Harvey's injury, which appeared to be really serious.

“But I’ve also seen from afar, someone come out really positive in terms of how he’s addressed it.

“And I have no doubt, based on what I’ve read and what I know about Harvey, he’ll come back stronger and better for it. He’s still in his early twenties. So I really wish him the best.”

When asked if Elliott has a mature head on young shoulders, Parker replied, “Yes, he does.” That’s how he comes across, and it’s undeniably true.

“When I was with him, he was extremely young, but he was still a decent, professional young man.

“So I can only see him growing even more, and being in the environment he is in has most likely pushed him on tenfold from where I was with him.

“When I first saw him, he was just 15 years old. So I’m guessing what I’m seeing there is the result of his experiences.”

Elliott had made a strong start to the season after spending the previous year on loan with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, when he made 42 appearances and scored seven goals.

After coming on as a substitute in the 3-0 win over Norwich on the opening day, he began the 2-0 win over Burnley and held his place, playing the entire game.