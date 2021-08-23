Harvey Elliott discusses the Anfield incident and makes a claim for Liverpool.

Harvey Elliott believes his loan experience at Blackburn Rovers gave him the maturity he needed to compete for a regular first-team spot at Liverpool.

And the teenager revealed the Anfield incident that enraged him this summer – and has motivated him to make apologies.

Elliott had a big success in the Championship last season with Blackburn, and he was nominated for the EFL Young Player of the Season award.

The 18-year-old then shone for the Reds during pre-season, and after a brief cameo against Norwich City on the opening day, he made an immediate impact in his maiden Premier League start against Burnley on Saturday.

Elliott is now looking forward to seizing future opportunities in Jurgen Klopp’s starting lineup.

“Now that I’ve turned 18, I think I’ve developed a lot as a player and as a man,” he stated.

“At Blackburn, every day was different, with various training sessions and events building up to games, new experiences. I gained a lot of knowledge.

“Having so many games under my belt at such a young age will benefit me not only in the future, but also right now.

“Hopefully, it will pave the door for me to become a regular starter for Liverpool. That is my ambition and my dream, and I am prepared to work hard to achieve it.

“It is up to me to seize chances as they arise.”

Elliott’s excellent pre-season performances included a strong effort in a home friendly against Athletic Bilbao earlier this month, when a beautiful curling strike was stopped by the width of the woodwork at the Kop end.

“My heart plummeted because I believed it was a moment I’d dreamed of since I was a youngster – scoring at Anfield,” he added.

“It would have been lovely with all the fans returning and my family in the crowd, but I’m sure there will be other opportunities. I simply have to make sure it gets in next time!

“I wouldn’t say it bothered me, but it did irritate me a little because we were only a hair’s breadth away from getting in. In any case, I’d rather keep my first.” “The summary comes to an end.”