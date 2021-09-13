Harvey Elliott claims he was shown a red card and responds to Pascal Struijk’s apology.

Harvey Elliott has come out in support of Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk after the Dutchman’s tackle left the 18-year-old with a catastrophic ankle injury.

Elliott had to be stretchered off after the 22-year-old was given a straight red card for his lunge, but he has dismissed the possibility of any malice on Struijk’s part, calling it a “freak accident.”

The injury occurred midway through the second half when the Dutch substitute, who had come on to replace the injured Diego Llorente in the first half, attempted to grab the ball alongside the Liverpool midfielder.

After a serious injury to a Liverpool child, Harvey Elliott sends an emotional message.

He was admitted to Leeds General Infirmary Hospital with a dislocated left ankle and spent hours there before being released. He now awaits surgery.

Struijk apologized, but Elliott believes the Leeds defender should not have been sent out.

“It wasn’t his fault in the least! It wasn’t a red card either; it was just a fluke accident, but things like this happen in football. I’ll be 100 percent stronger when I return. “Thank you for all of your help,” Elliott said.

Jurgen Klopp was seen conversing with referee Craig Pawson while Elliott was being treated on the field before Stuijk was sent off.

Dermot Gallagher, a former referee, concurred with the decision to issue a red card.

“You could tell how terrible the injury was since there were no replays shown, so I had to look at a feed from somewhere else to see the tackle again,” he told Sky Sports. You could tell how severe it was by seeing what happened and how the player reacted.

“The red card was an on-field decision, despite the fact that the free-kick was not first awarded. The fourth official was close by and would have chimed in, which is why the earpiece is so useful right now. The referees are linked together. “We feel this is a red card,” everyone said, and a red card was given.”