Harvey Elliott and two other Liverpool players received good ratings against Stuttgart.

He did everything he could to avoid the goal by darting off his line at high speed, and he doesn’t deserve any of the blame. Balls were cleaned up far above the top.

He was aggressive in his positioning on the right wing, and he was usually ready to push Liverpool when they lost the ball down his side.

He should have been a little closer to Sasa Kalajdzic for Stuttgart’s goal, but he did a fantastic job holding that high defensive line and regularly catching the Germans offside.

Looked to win the ball high up the pitch, and while he didn’t always judge it correctly, he had a good and crucial runout.

Supported attacks down the left flank on a regular basis, and was rewarded with an assist for Mane. A couple of eye-catching defensive contributions were also made.

As you’d expect, he worked his socks off and established the tempo before picking out a beautiful ball for Tsimikas to set up the equaliser.

Picked up the ball on a frequent basis in an advanced position, displaying his dribbling ability and eye for a pass. If he stays healthy, he has the potential to be a key contributor.

In an unfamiliar midfield spot, he saw a lot of the ball and did a lot with it. Always striving to create, he appears to be a solid match for a central role.

Early on, he almost caught the keeper in possession, demonstrating his quickness, and he remained a livewire throughout. His goal, which came from as near as it gets, was well-deserved.

A one-on-one miss was uncommon, but he was otherwise in excellent form. He seemed to have benefited much from a rare summer off, just like Mane.

He appears to be a perfect match for the false nine role he played here. In the build-up, he showed some Firmino-like touches and should have assisted Salah early on.