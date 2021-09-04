Harvey Elliott and Divock Origi are among the 24-man Liverpool Champions League squad.

Liverpool have selected their Champions League group stage team, which includes both Harvey Elliott and Divock Origi.

The Reds were drawn in a challenging group with reigning Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, Italian powers AC Milan, and old foes FC Porto.

Jurgen Klopp’s team face Milan in the Champions League opener on September 15 at Anfield, with Hernan Crespo urging his old side to avenge the 2005 final defeat in Istanbul.

Liverpool may only select 24 players in their squad for the group stages due to domestic player rules.

Thiago Alcantara joins Liverpool as a ‘first season’ player.

The three goalkeepers are Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher, and Adrian, with Loris Karius removed after failing to gain a transfer away from the club during the summer window.

There are no shocks in defense, with Ibrahima Konate and the rest of Liverpool’s regulars included. Nat Phillips was not named to the group stage team last season, but after signing a new deal, he has earned his spot.

Because he is not a homegrown player, Harvey Elliott is named in the A-list squad. After returning from a loan spell at Blackburn, the youngster has bolstered Liverpool’s midfield options and made a good start to the season.

Despite giving Klopp an injury headache, Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino are both named. Divock Origi is also included, putting an end to talk that he could depart the club in the near future.

With the Turkish transfer window shutting next week, the Belgian has been linked with a move to Fenerbache, but with the UEFA registration window being closed, any move appears doubtful.

Curtis Jones and Neco Williams, two B list eligible youth players, will be added to Liverpool’s roster.

Alisson Becker, Adrian, and Caoimhin Kelleher are the goalkeepers.

Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Andrew Robertson, Jol Matip, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Andrew Robertson, Jol Matip, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Fabinho, Thiago, James Milner, Naby Keta, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Harvey Elliott are among the midfielders.

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, Takumi Minamino, Diogo Jota, and Divock Origi are among the forwards.