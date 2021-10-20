Harvey Elliott, a Liverpool youngster, gives an upbeat report on his injury recovery.

Harvey Elliott has shared yet another update on his ankle injury recuperation.

Last month, the Reds’ youth sustained a devastating ankle injury while playing for Liverpool against Leeds United in the Premier League.

Elliott was transported to Leeds General Infirmary with a dislocated ankle and needed immediate care.

Days later, the club announced that Elliott had undergone successful ankle surgery and that he would be able to play for Liverpool again this season.

The 18-year-most old’s recent Instagram image depicted him participating in the next phase of his recovery.

Elliott shared a video of himself walking on the spot in a swimming pool at the AXA Training Centre on his Instagram story in order to strengthen his ankle.

For Liverpool fans, the film will be a welcome sight as Elliott continues his recovery and expects to play again this season.

After Elliott’s operation, Dr. Jim Moxon, the Liverpool club doctor who was first on the pitch to treat him, and first-team physiotherapist Chris Morgan outlined the process of his recuperation.

“During the game, Harvey suffered a fracture dislocation of his left ankle,” Moxon told Liverpoolfc.com last month.

“We were able to decrease the dislocation on the field right away, and Harvey had surgery today to fix the fracture and ligaments that were damaged in the incident,” said the team.

“Since the operation was a success, he may now begin his comeback.”

“We won’t put any pressure on him by committing to a certain timeline other than to be able to say with certainty that he will return later in the season completing our rehab program.”