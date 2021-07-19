Harvey Elliott, a Liverpool midfielder, shows off his fantastic FIFA 21 Ultimate Team lineup.

Harvey Elliott, who recently signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, has shared his amazing FIFA 21 Ultimate Team lineup with his supporters on Instagram.

Elliott made 41 appearances for Blackburn Rovers in the Championship last season, scoring seven goals and assisting 11 times while on loan at Ewood Park. Elliott’s form has earned him a spot in Liverpool’s first-team squad for the coming season.

Fans noticed some strange absences from the youngster’s starting lineup after he released a photo of his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team roster on his Instagram story, with only one of his Liverpool teammates making the starting eleven and Kylian Mbappe on the bench.

Sadio Mane, a Liverpool teammate, is in a strike combination with Pele, while his Reds teammate Roberto Firmino is just good enough for a place among the substitutes.

With FUT 21 Icons Patrick Vieira and Eusebio, Marco Verratti, who recently won Euro 2020 with Italy, forms a fearsome midfield trio.

As his three central defenders, he has new PSG star Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane, and Paolo Maldini’s 94-rated Icon card, with RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele at right-back and Athletic Bilbao left-back Yuri Berchiche.

Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid is Elliott’s goalkeeper of choice.

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez, who won La Liga with Atletico Madrid last season, may be seen on the bench beside Kylian Mbappe, a rumoured transfer target for the Merseyside outfit.

Another interesting comment made by Elliott’s fans was that Diego Maradona was barely good enough to make the reserves!

Elliott also doesn’t appear to have received his own Pro Player FIFA 21 Ultimate Team card yet.

EA gives professional athletes a turquoise-colored Pro card to use in their FIFA Ultimate Team squads, which is 99-rated and has fantastic abilities, but Elliott’s 65-rated silver card is in his reserves, so it appears that EA hasn’t given him one yet!

The Pro Player card will almost certainly make it into his team once he obtains this 99-rated version of himself.

Harvey Elliott’s FUT XI in its entirety:

Harvey Elliott's FUT XI in its entirety:

Elliott is another Liverpool player who appears to be having a good time.