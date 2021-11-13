Harvest Moon: Taco Party Gives Astronauts First Taste of Chiles Grown on Space Station

The first astronauts to benefit from an ongoing space gardening experiment that aims to complement their packaged food diet were American astronauts.

In late October, crew members aboard the International Space Station collected seven mature peppers as part of a project named after Hatch Valley, New Mexico, where the chiles originated.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) “Hatch to ISS” program began this summer with 48 chile seeds that traveled to the International Space Station with an American crew aboard a spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

LaShelle Spencer, the project’s science team head, and her NASA colleagues transported the seeds to a growth chamber the size of an oven once they boarded the International Space Station. They were able to control their lighting, temperature, and irrigation from a distance.

The astronauts manicured the plants as they grew, eliminated trash, and farmed their space garden.

During a press conference held in orbit, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur commented, “It was a real delight for us.” “We could come smell the plant and watch the chilies growing,” says the narrator. As a result, it’s been a great morale booster as well as a fun science project.” According to High Country News, New Mexico native Jacob Torres, a NASA technician and horticultural, aided in the evaluation of the seed used in the experiment. The NuMex Espaola Improved seed, which is an early maturing, medium-heat type, is widely farmed near the Hatch Valley.

“Being a member of this team and working on the New Mexican chiles I grew up eating means everything to me,” Torres said in a video interview, adding that he was happy to be a part of it. “Our goal was to develop just one pepper.” There was only one successful pepper. And we’ve already had seven in the first harvest.” Its ability to adapt to high amounts of carbon dioxide and microgravity in space while maintaining flavor and nutrients was superior to that of other peppers. The staff had a taco party after the first harvest and used the peppers in a variety of recipes.

"Not only did it have a champion in New Mexico, but it also performed admirably in our competition."