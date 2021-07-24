Harry Wilson has left Liverpool’s training camp as a £12 million trade to Fulham approaches.

Harry Wilson has left Liverpool’s training camp in Austria to finalize a £12 million transfer to Fulham.

The Reds winger had just recently joined up with his teammates, yet he was kept out of the 1-0 triumph over Mainz on Friday night.

That exclusion was made with a transfer to Fulham in mind, and Wilson has now flown from the club’s headquarters near Salzburg to complete a move to the Cottagers in time for the new season.

Liverpool are reportedly looking for £12 million for a winger who has only made two professional appearances for the club.

Wilson, who has been with Liverpool since he was nine years old, has been loaned out five times and spent last season in the Championship with Cardiff City.

Last summer, the 24-year-old was on the verge of joining Burnley when talks fell through, but he now appears to be heading to west London.

The transfer is expected to be finalized within the next 48 hours, as the Reds continue to shed a number of marginal players.

Following the exits of Marko Grujic and Taiwo Awoniyi for £10.5 million and £6.5 million, respectively, this will be the club’s third sale this week.

As the club tries to balance the books ahead of a market dive, the sale will bring the club’s earnings from outgoings up to roughly £30 million.

The £1.3 million transfer of Liam Millar to Basel and the £33.3 million transfer of Kamil Grabara to FC Copenhagen brings the total profits to £33.3 million, with players like Neco Williams and Nat Phillips garnering interest as well.

Wilson made his Liverpool debut in an FA Cup fixture against Plymouth in January 2017 before making his most recent appearance in a League Cup defeat to Arsenal on October 1 of last year.