Harry Styles Plans Additional Wembley Shows Amid High Ticket Demand

Harry Styles is reportedly preparing to add two extra dates to his already packed Wembley Stadium schedule for his 2026 world tour. The 31-year-old pop star is set to perform six nights at the iconic venue in June, with tickets for these shows flying off the shelves in what fans have dubbed a “Hunger Games” style ticket rush.

The original dates for Styles’ Together, Together tour at Wembley include June 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, and 23. However, the demand for tickets has been so overwhelming that his team is considering extending the run with two additional performances. Sources close to the singer suggest that Live Nation, the concert promoter, is confident the initial six dates will sell out quickly, prompting plans for the additional shows to be announced as early as this week.

A Star on Track to Make History

If the extra dates are confirmed, Styles would match Taylor Swift’s eight-night residency at Wembley, which she achieved during her 2024 Eras Tour. Furthermore, he would surpass Michael Jackson’s record for the most performances by a male artist at the stadium in a single tour. Jackson famously played seven nights at the venue during his 1988 Bad tour, a milestone that has since become legendary in the history of live music.

Styles’ 2026 world tour will span 50 shows across major cities, including Amsterdam, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney, starting in May and concluding in December. He will kick off the tour in Amsterdam on May 16, with his final performance scheduled in Australia later that year.

The announcement of extra dates comes on the heels of Styles’ new single, “Aperture,” which has already caused a stir among his fanbase. The song serves as a prelude to his upcoming fourth studio album, KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY, set to be released on March 6. The album is highly anticipated, and the tour will see Styles joined by an impressive roster of special guests, including Robyn, Shania Twain, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé, Fcukers, and Skye Newman.

As fans scramble for tickets, social media has exploded with memes and comments about the stressful pre-sale process. One fan posted a video of themselves brushing their teeth with the caption, “Good luck to all in the ticket master war today,” while others have joked about preparing for “battle” in hopes of securing a spot at one of Styles’ highly sought-after shows.

With tickets for the June shows already in high demand, it’s clear that Styles’ 2026 world tour is poised to be one of the most talked-about musical events of the year.