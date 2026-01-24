Harry Styles Channels Daniel Craig as Fans Envision Him as Next James Bond

Harry Styles delighted fans with a surprise impersonation of Daniel Craig during a live radio appearance, sending social media into overdrive as some fans speculated the singer could be the next James Bond.

Styles, 31, appeared on BBC Radio 1’s breakfast show with Greg James to promote his new song “Aperture” and his upcoming world tour. During the interview, James asked Styles to replicate a famous line from Craig’s 2020 Saturday Night Live hosting stint, where he introduced The Weeknd’s performance with the now-iconic phrase, “Ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd.” Styles was initially hesitant but quickly gave in, delivering an impressive impression of Craig’s smooth voice.

“I’ll give it to you,” Styles said before smoothly executing the line. James was quick to praise the impression, remarking, “Daniel Craig… consider yourself replaced.” Styles, laughing, appeared to realize the gravity of the comment, responding with a playful smile, “Oh… aw!”

Fans React: Could Styles Be Bond?

As the segment aired, Styles’ fans erupted on social media, with many playfully suggesting that he should replace Craig as the next 007. “Harry as the next Bond, I said it,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Harry as James Bond I need it now.” One fan cheekily declared, “Harry Freaking Styles… second to no-one.”

The moment has fueled ongoing speculation about the singer’s acting career. Styles, who is also known for his role in “Dunkirk,” has a growing fan base eager to see him take on new roles. In addition to his musical career, he is also dating actress Zoë Kravitz.

World Tour and New Album

While Bond fans may be dreaming of Styles in a tuxedo, the singer’s focus remains on his music. In addition to his viral radio appearance, Styles recently announced a highly anticipated global residency tour. Kicking off in Amsterdam in May 2026, the tour will feature 50 performances across seven cities, including London, São Paulo, New York, and Sydney. Notably, Styles will perform a six-night residency at London’s Wembley Stadium in June, marking one of the longest solo artist residencies in the venue’s history.

The tour follows the release of his upcoming fourth studio album, “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.,” due for release on March 6, 2026. The 12-track record, executive produced by Kid Harpoon, will be supported by an impressive lineup of special guests including Robyn, Shania Twain, Jorja Smith, and Jamie xx.

With the release of his new song and the upcoming tour, Styles’ fans are eagerly awaiting what the star will do next, both on and off the stage. Whether it’s delivering stellar musical performances or cracking out celebrity impressions, Harry Styles is certainly keeping fans on their toes.