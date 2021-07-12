Harry Kane sends a message to a 2-year-old boy who is battling a rare brain tumor.

Prior to England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy, Harry Kane delivered a touching message to a kid facing a rare brain tumor.

On Saturday, the England captain took time out of his final training session to send a personal video to two-year-old Harry Crick.

Kane speaks to his elder brother Olly, 10, in the video and wishes Harry the best of luck as he battles an embryonal tumor with multilayered rosettes (ETMR).

“How are you doing, mate?” Kane, 27, asked. Harry, I’ve heard your brother is going through a difficult period.

“So, all I wanted to say was that I wished you and your brother the best of luck.

“Not just from myself, but from the entire England team and staff.

“I hope we can make you smile tomorrow night, but I just wanted to give my best wishes. “Best wishes, guys.”

On December 17, 2020, after becoming ill with a cold and becoming wobbly on his feet, Little Harry was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer.

ETMR is classed as grade four, which means it is extremely aggressive and has a 12-month prognosis.

The amazing tot underwent surgery at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge on Christmas Eve tiny remove the tennis ball-sized tumor.

Following his surgery, he underwent five rounds of arduous chemotherapy.

After tests confirmed the tumor was growing again, Harry had to fly to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital on June 3 for a second craniotomy.

Harry, who has three elder brothers, is currently receiving proton beam therapy in Essen, Germany, to combat the remaining cells of his tumor.

Harry is accompanied by his father Matt, 32, and mother Nelly, 30, as well as his older brother James. However, Olly and his other brother Finely, who is nine years old, have been forced to remain in the United Kingdom.

“Harry needs proton beam therapy for the best chance of survival,” Matt, a yard stableman, said.

“Normally, he would be treated at The Christie in Manchester, but there are delays owing to the pandemic, and Harry cannot afford to wait.

"We've been able to travel to Germany, where we'll be based for the next nine weeks, so he can be treated.