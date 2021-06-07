Harry and Oprah will reconnect for a conversation on the ‘path forward’ in mental health.

The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey will meet to “dig further” into the mental health tales discussed in their Apple TV series.

On Friday, May 28, the two will host a “town hall” conversation titled The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward, which will feature participants and experts.

According to Harry’s Archewell website, the show will begin by answering the question, “Where do we go from here?”

The duke slammed his father, the Prince of Wales, for his parenting skills in a series that aired last week.

He chastised Charles for expecting his kids to bear the burdens of royal life, and he accused his family of “complete neglect” when his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, was suicidal due to online persecution.

In later life, Harry revealed that he turned to drink and drugs to cope with the trauma of his mother’s death.

According to the Archewell website, “Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey reunite with participants and experts from the series for a thought-provoking, wide-ranging discussion to build on their initial conversations around mental health and wellbeing in The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward,” “Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey reunite with participants and experts from the series for a thought-provoking, wide-ranging discussion to build on their initial conversations around mental health and wellbeing in The Me You Can’

“The subjects delve further into their own series stories, the experts offer advice, and the group begins to tackle the important question: Where do we go from here?”

“Members of The Me You Can’t See advisory board, as well as series participants Glenn Close, Zak Williams, a mental health advocate and speaker; and Ambar Martinez, an author and OnTrack NY peer counsellor,” it continued.

Following his forthright words and his and Meghan’s explosive sit-down interview with Winfrey earlier this year, the duke’s future relationship with his father, brother, the Duke of Cambridge, and the rest of the Windsors has been called into question.