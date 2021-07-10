Harry and Meghan have been handed a £500 prize for their family decision.

A charity has given the Duke and Duchess of Sussex an award for making the “enlightened decision” to restrict their family to two children.

Population Matters said it was recognising Harry and Meghan with the “Special Award” for reducing their impact on the environment by not having any more children following the birth of their daughter this year.

Harry and Meghan will receive £500 prize for deciding on their family.

The money will be used for charity.

Following the birth of their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019, the Sussexes, who retired as senior working royals last year, welcomed Lilibet “Lili” Diana on June 4.

The UK-based charity Population Matters, which campaigns to achieve a sustainable population, said the couple were being recognised as “a role model for other families”.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are helping to guarantee a better future for their children and offering a role model for other families by selecting and publicly stating their intention to restrict their family to two,” a spokeswoman said.

“Having a smaller family reduces our impact on the Earth, and provides a better chance for all our children, their children and future generations to flourish on a healthy planet.

“We commend the Duke and Duchess for taking this enlightened decision, and for affirming that a smaller family is also a happy family.”

During an interview with chimp expert Dr. Jane Goodall in Vogue magazine in 2019, Harry expressed his desire to have no more than two children.

“Surely, being as bright as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the future generation,” he stated during the interview.

The medal was handed to Harry and Meghan, along with nine others, to commemorate the United Nations’ World Population Day on Saturday.

Each recipient will receive a £500 donation for a charity of their choice.

Other winners include Wendo Aszed, founder of a women’s empowerment and community health project in rural Kenya, Emma Gannon, author of Olive, a best-selling novel addressing the choice to be childfree, and Nairashe Maritsa, a teenager fighting child marriage in Zimbabwe.