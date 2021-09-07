Harrods is getting rid with its famous green and gold plastic carrier bags.

Harrods’ famous green and gold plastic carrier bags are being phased out.

The distinctive bags have been provided by the premium Knightsbridge store for 50 years, but they are being replaced with paper equivalents in an effort to decrease waste.

Harrods anticipates the initiative to prevent four million plastic bags from being thrown away each year, as the new paper bags are 100% recyclable.

By the end of September, the new bags, which will replace the distinctive originals, should be in use. However, buyers visiting the gourmet food hall should carry their own bags as a temporary solution, as carriers will be unavailable until later this year when jute bags for life are introduced.

“Updating our classic carrier bag is long overdue,” said Michael Ward, managing director of Harrods.

“As proud as we are to see people leave our store with the classic Harrods green bag, we want to see as few as possible in the future.”

The decision comes as the luxury brand works to reduce its usage of plastic throughout the company, with plastic packaging being phased out and home deliveries being plastic-free.

Mr Ward continued, “Switching from one material to another is worthless unless you are drastically reducing waste, especially for a company that produces over four million bags each year.”

“We’re on a mission to change how bags are distributed throughout the shop, and we’re asking customers to join us in reducing trash by using as few bags as possible.”