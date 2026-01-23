Harris Warns of Future US Tariff Threats Amid Greenland Dispute

Simon Harris, Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister, has cautioned that it would be “foolish” to believe that US President Donald Trump will not again resort to tariffs, after the EU narrowly avoided an economic crisis this week following threats by the US to impose tariffs on several European countries over Greenland. The warning comes after the United States backed down from its tariff threat following a framework agreement on Arctic security, announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22, 2026.

Harris called the recent escalation a “wake-up call” for Europe, highlighting that the potential for tariffs over Greenland was unprecedented in its blending of trade and territorial sovereignty issues. “We came extraordinarily close to a major economic disaster,” Harris said, emphasizing that the US threat was not just about trade but involved deeper geopolitical issues surrounding the status of Greenland.

Despite the US stepping back from its threats, Harris pointed out that the EU’s response—sticking together and refusing to react impulsively—was crucial. He said the Union’s firm stance, which included preparing for significant economic responses if the tariffs were enforced, ultimately forced Trump to reconsider his position. “It was a matter of the EU demonstrating that it would not back down,” Harris remarked, stressing the importance of maintaining unity in times of international pressure.

EU’s Strategy on Greenland and Tariff Concerns

The dispute began when President Trump threatened to impose tariffs on six EU nations, the UK, and Norway after European countries opposed the US’s ambitions to annex Greenland. The US president had previously suggested the acquisition of the territory, raising alarms about US intentions in the Arctic.

While the immediate threat of tariffs has been withdrawn, Harris warned that it would be premature to assume the crisis is over. He pointed to two previous instances where tariffs were imposed or threatened, causing significant economic disruptions, particularly affecting American workers’ pensions and economic security. “It would be unwise to depend on this never happening again,” Harris cautioned, adding that the situation had underscored the unpredictability of US foreign policy under the Trump administration.

Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee also weighed in on the strained relationship between the EU and the US, acknowledging that the EU’s ties with Washington have been “tested” in recent months. She reaffirmed the importance of the relationship, while noting that Ireland would look to expand its market presence in Asia and Australia to mitigate the risks of future trade conflicts.

Despite the tensions, McEntee reiterated that Ireland’s premier would still visit the White House for St. Patrick’s Day, underscoring the significance of the longstanding US-Ireland ties. “Washington remains a key partner, and this visit is an opportunity to further strengthen that relationship,” she explained.

The EU’s handling of the Greenland issue also sparked debate among European leaders. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at the World Economic Forum, criticized Europe for its perceived weakness in defending itself. However, Harris and other EU officials rejected this view, arguing that Europe had acted decisively in the face of a volatile situation. “The EU was clear—if the US went further, we would have responded without hesitation,” Harris stated.

As the global order continues to evolve, Harris and McEntee both stressed the importance of Europe’s economic and defense autonomy in light of the recent developments. While the immediate crisis has been averted, the ongoing geopolitical uncertainties surrounding Greenland and Arctic security are likely to remain on the EU’s radar for the foreseeable future.