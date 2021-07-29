Harris Announces a Plan to Address the Root Causes of Central American Migration

On Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled a strategy to address the core causes of the increase in Latin American migrants entering the United States.

Harris, who was assigned to lead diplomatic efforts on immigration after taking office, wrote in a letter that the reasons for migration from Central America, such as corruption, violence, and poverty, which were exacerbated by the pandemic and extreme weather, needed to be addressed, and that the US could not act alone.

“The core causes of migration run deep in Central America — and movement from the region has a direct impact on the United States,” Harris wrote in a letter outlining the idea. “As a result, our country must maintain a regular presence in the region to alleviate the challenges that drive individuals to flee Central America and cross our border.”

Harris indicated that she had gotten pledges from the governments of Mexico, Japan, and South Korea, as well as the US, to assist in giving relief to persons trying to move from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, but she did not specify what those commitments were.

So far, the strategy appears to contain short-term help when natural disasters become a major cause of migration, and it will continue to investigate long-term reasons for people to flee these countries.

“We’ll build on what works while pivoting away from what doesn’t,” Harris wrote. “It won’t be simple, and we won’t make quick progress, but we’re committed to getting it right.”

In June, US border officials reported a record number of migrants coming at the Mexican border, with more people traveling in families. In July, the tendency is expected to continue.

According to Customs and Border Protection, 34% of all migrants encountered in June had attempted to enter the nation at least once more in the previous 12 months. According to the New York Times, the number of new migrants arriving at the southern border since October is just slightly lower than the previous increase in 2019 during the Trump administration.