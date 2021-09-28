Harriet Hageman, a Trump-endorsed Cheney challenger, called him “racist and xenophobic” in 2016.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Harriet Hageman as a candidate to current Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney. Hageman once called Trump “racist” and “xenophobic.”

During the 2016 Republican National Convention, Hageman spoke out against her party’s nomination of Trump for president. According to The New York Times, she claimed he would turn off voters and burden Republicans with “someone who is bigoted and xenophobic.”

“I heard and believed the lies the Democrats and Liz Cheney’s friends in the media were telling at the time, but that is ancient history as I quickly realized that their allegations against President Trump were untrue,” Hageman told the publication when asked about her past views and current praise of Trump.

“I am happy to have been able to renominate him in 2020 since he was the greatest president of my lifetime. And I’m pleased to say that I’m still behind him today,” Hageman added.

In early September, Trump backed Hageman as a primary opponent to Cheney in 2022. Trump described Cheney as “disloyal” and a “Republican in Name Only,” or RINO, in his endorsement.

Harriet is all in for America First, unlike RINO Liz Cheney. “In replacing the Democrats’ number one sound bite generator, Liz Cheney, Harriet has my Complete and Total Endorsement,” he said in a statement. “Restore America’s Greatness!”

“Bring it,” Cheney responded on Twitter in response.

Since Cheney voted to impeach him for allegedly sparking the January 6 Capitol riots, Trump has promised to remove him from office.

In order to run as the Republican Party’s candidate for a Wyoming House seat in 2022, Hageman must defeat Cheney in the state Republican primary. The election is seen as a litmus test for Trump’s ability to topple GOP establishment figures.

Trump persuaded Cheney’s Republican colleagues to remove him as the party’s conference chair in May 2021. She was fired for repeatedly criticizing Trump’s unfounded predictions that he would lose the 2020 presidential election due to fraud.

Cheney stated on the eve of the election that she would never be silent about Trump’s fraudulent accusations.

Cheney had previously acted as Hageman’s adviser during the congresswoman’s successful 2014 Senate campaign. Hageman also worked on Cheney’s campaign for the US House of Representatives in 2016, which she won. $1,500 was provided by Hageman. This is a condensed version of the information.