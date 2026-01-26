Harper Beckham Supports Brother Romeo Amid Family Rift

Harper Beckham has made her first social media post since her brother Brooklyn’s explosive comments about their parents. The 14-year-old shared a heartfelt tribute to her older brother, Romeo, after Brooklyn accused their parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of being “controlling” in his public statement earlier this week.

Harper posted a video of 23-year-old Romeo strutting down the runway at Paris Fashion Week for designer Willy Chavarria. The young Beckham captioned the post with a simple yet warm message, “Yet again!! Another amazing show x @romeobeckham @willychavarria,” followed by a black heart emoji. Her gesture comes in the midst of a growing family tension.

Support from Family and Friends

It wasn’t just Harper who took to social media to celebrate Romeo’s accomplishments. Their mother, Victoria Beckham, also shared a video of Romeo on the catwalk, expressing her pride with a straightforward “Proud” caption. Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, cheered him on as well, posting an enthusiastic message, “Goooooooo baby go.”

This family solidarity contrasts with the public feud stirred by Brooklyn’s statements earlier in the week. In his remarks, Brooklyn, 25, voiced frustration over his relationship with his parents, claiming they had long exerted control over his life. The accusations follow years of reported strain, with Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, reportedly skipping several major family milestones, including David Beckham’s 50th birthday and his recent knighthood ceremony.

Despite the turmoil, Victoria Beckham was spotted publicly for the first time since Brooklyn’s remarks, joining her fellow Spice Girls bandmates Melanie Chisholm, Geri Horner, and Emma Bunton for a night out at Soho Farmhouse. She shared a photo from the outing, calling Bunton “the most beautiful soul” in her caption. The group celebrated Bunton’s birthday, with Victoria wearing a smart brown suit, while Chisholm opted for a blazer dress. Bunton looked vibrant in a pink suit with flared trousers, and Horner complemented the look with white flared pants and a matching shirt.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn’s ex-girlfriend, Afton McKeith, has weighed in on the controversy. Speaking to The Sun, McKeith, who dated Brooklyn during their teenage years, expressed sympathy for him, suggesting that growing up in the public eye under the shadow of A-list parents was a difficult experience. She added that the current fallout had been building up for some time.