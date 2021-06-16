Hard Rock Cafe is celebrating its 50th anniversary by going back in time to 1971.

As London’s Hard Rock Cafe celebrated its 50th birthday, diners were treated to a traditional menu of burgers, ribs, and cola floats at 1971 prices.

For the event, some of the old servers returned, and the restaurant’s former decor was reconstructed with blue-checked tablecloths and a jukebox.

A burger for 50p, roadhouse ribs for 80p, and a hot fudge sundae for 40p were all on the special menu.

The original motorcycle that was behind the bar when it originally opened, the ‘Hard Rock Harley,’ will also be on display at the restaurant’s Rock Shop for the next month.

“It’s truly lovely to see the decor restored, and the menu with its 1970s prices is absolutely great,” said Katrina Clarke, who has worked at the Hard Rock for 36 years. The line has been an hour and a half all day.

“When I first started here in 1985, it was really a home away from home for Americans visiting the UK; now we are one of the top tourist destinations, but it’s still a pleasant, inviting place where people feel at ease.”

“People come here for the cuisine, but they also come here for a photograph with Eric Clapton’s guitar or to go into the vaults and see their favorite rock memorabilia,” said the 60-year-old veteran waitress, who continues to work there four days a week.

“It is truly a wonderful location, which is why so many of us have stayed so long.”