Hannibal serial killer in the United Kingdom will spend the rest of his life in an underground glass jail cell.

After his Christmas appeal was denied, a British serial murderer who killed four men between 1974 and 1978 will spend the rest of his life in an underground cell.

The Daily Star stated that Robert Maudsley, dubbed the UK’s Hannibal the Cannibal, was notified this week of his life sentence in a 5.5-meter (18 feet) by 4.5-meter (14.77 feet) glass cell beneath Wakefield Prison in West Yorkshire.

According to the newspaper, the 68-year-old, who has been in detention since his surrender in 1974, requested to spend the remainder of his prison days with the “regular population,” but officials deemed him too dangerous to associate with the other convicts and guards.

Maudsley is no longer able to challenge the decision, notwithstanding the fact that his appeal was dismissed.

“For the last time, he’s been told no… They are unable to accept the danger “a source close to the situation was reported as saying.

Maudsley will be compelled to spend 23 hours of his remaining days alone in his cell as a result of the appeal’s denial.

The facility, which was erected in 1983, has a bulletproof glass cage, a concrete slab to sleep on, a compressed cardboard table and chair, and a toilet and sink that are both bolted to the floor.

After being picked up for sex by laborer John Farrell in March 1974, Maudsley committed his first murder. After Farrell allegedly showed him images of other children he had molested, he allegedly got into a frenzy and garroted him.

After being judged incompetent to stand trial, Maudsley surrendered to authorities and was taken to Broadmoor Hospital.

In 1977, he and another psychiatric hospital patient, David Cheeseman, barricaded themselves inside a room and bound child molester David Francis, tortured him to death and dangling his body for prison officers to see.

Maudsley was found guilty of manslaughter and transferred to Wakefield Prison, where he would serve the rest of his life term.

Maudsley, on the other hand, would kill two additional inmates in Wakefield on the same day in 1978.

Salney Darwood, who murdered his wife in the 1970s, was the first. Bill Roberts, who sexually abused a 7-year-old girl, was the second victim.

Darwood was led into his cell by Maudsley, who then slit his throat and put the body under his bed. Later, he crept into Roberts' cell and.