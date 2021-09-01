Hannah’s, a popular bar in Liverpool’s city center, has abruptly closed its doors.

Hannah’s Bar on Leece Street in Liverpool has a long history and has always been a favourite hangout for students.

The bar is recognized for its warm environment, comfortable chairs, and low-cost drinks, as well as its top-floor terrace’s spectacular views of the Liverpool skyline.

However, its crew took to Facebook this week to inform that business has permanently closed with immediate effect.

They announced the closure by writing, “Hannah’s bar is now permanently closed.”

Hundreds of individuals took to the comments area beneath the post to express their sadness – and even some memories – as a result of the abrupt shutdown.

One individual commented beneath the image, “The fondest memories were made at Hannah’s!!!” I worked with some of the most amazing people I’ve ever met here, and it’s a real shame to see it go.”

“Oh gosh, that’s really sad!” exclaimed another. Hannah’s has given me some fantastic memories over the years, it’s a Liverpool institution x” and a third added, “Oh no! That is a terribly terrible situation. In there, I’ve had some of my best nights out. X”.

“Some amazing memories with great people working in Hannah’s back in my university days, such an iconic bar that will be sorely missed in Liverpool!” added a fourth supporter.

Hannah’s Bar’s previous owner, who ran it until 2018, expressed her regret at the news in one of the comments.

She described the bar as “iconic” and said she had “the time of her life” with the employees and patrons. She went on to say that it was “sad to see Hannah’s go” when she and her husband sold it some years ago, but it’s “much worse today.”

“Hello everyone,” she wrote. Kelly Conteh here. Hannah’s was owned by my husband Gerry Conteh and me from 1996 to 2018. So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you to all of our old Hannah’s customers and all of our new Hannah’s customers for all of your support throughout the years. It’s been fantastic.

