Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the ‘Rust’ armorer, was the victim of’sabotage’ and was ‘framed,’ according to her lawyer.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, a rust armorer, has been a victim of “sabotage,” according to the lawyer who is representing her during the investigation.

“We are sure that this was sabotage and Hannah is being framed,” lawyer Jason Bowles said in a statement on Wednesday, referring to the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. “We offered to share additional, essential material with the Sheriff’s Office and are awaiting their answer,” he said.

Bowles and Gutierrez-Reed both said they are waiting for the FBI’s probe and “are asking for a full and complete investigation of all of the facts,” including “the live rounds themselves, how they wound up in the “dummies” box, and who put them in there,” according to the full statement.

Before the cops arrived, Bowles believes that key components of the set were tampered with.

According to a search warrant affidavit filed by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office, Rust assistant director Dave Halls handed the.45-caliber Colt gun to star Alec Baldwin during filming on October 21 after taking it off a rolling cart provided by Gutierrez-Reed. Gutierrez-Reed exclaimed “cold gun” when Halls picked up the gun to let Baldwin and Halls know that the weapon was safe to handle on set.

Baldwin’s gun, on the other hand, did have live bullets in it. Hutchins was killed in the shooting, and director Joel Souza was badly hurt.

A Rust executive producer attempted to clear his name of any wrongdoing in the terrible incident on October 28.

Allen Cheney and Streamline Global finance company co-producer Emily Salveson “received Executive Producer credit on the film Rust having no involvement with the physical and day to day production,” according to a statement, which is “consistent with financing partners across productions of all sizes.”

After the camera crew walked out before the incident, the IATSE called out Baldwin, who is also a producer on the picture, and the entire Rust production team for using a non-union crew.

On October 27, Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz told Deadline that what happened on the set of Rust has affected people’s life forever and could cause “permanent damage.”

“While movies can be persuasive and incredibly realistic,” Koretz explained, “they are supposed to be make-believe.”

