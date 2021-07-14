Handgun restrictions on people under the age of 21 have been ruled unconstitutional because they violate the Second Amendment.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals The United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, based in Richmond, Virginia, ruled 2-1 that those 18 and older have the right to bear weapons.

According to the recent judgement, the federal law, which was passed by Congress in 1968, is in violation of the Second Amendment. The judgement was made when a 19-year-old and later a 20-year-old tried to buy pistols but were denied owing to their age.

The two then filed a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Weapons, and Explosives, claiming that federal statutes prohibiting federally licensed firearms dealers from selling ammunition and firearms to people aged 18, 19, and 20 violated their Second Amendment rights.

“Looking at the text and structure of the Constitution through this historical lens reveals that 18- to 20-year-olds have Second Amendment rights. Almost every other constitutional privilege is applicable regardless of age. The Second Amendment is no exception,” the court stated in its decision.

The panel also discussed how 18-year-olds were obliged to wield guns while serving in the military in the early days of the country.

“We reject to reduce either the Second Amendment or 18- to 20-year-olds to a second-class position, notwithstanding the strong interest in decreasing crime and violence,” Judge Julius Richardson stated in the opinion.

“We respectfully disagree with the court’s ruling and are reviewing our options,” a representative for the Department of Justice stated.