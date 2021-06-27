Hancock is accused of conducting government business via his personal email account.

Officials warned of the “optics” of not recording critical decisions after Matt Hancock was accused of using a private Gmail account to conduct government business.

According to the Sunday Times, minutes of meetings seen by the newspaper revealed that the former health secretary had been using a private email address since March 2020, which meant that key decisions and their reasoning were not recorded or could be difficult to access for any future inquiry into coronavirus handling.

All ministers must conduct government work through departmental email addresses, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

However, minutes from a December meeting between senior officials in the department show that David Williams, the department’s second permanent secretary at the time but now at the Ministry of Defence, cautioned that Mr Hancock “only” communicated with his private office “through Gmail account.”

According to the Sunday Times, Mr Williams claimed that “the SOS (secretary of state) does not have a DHSC email” and that health minister Lord Bethell “routinely utilizes his private inbox,” but that official reports were provided later.

He stated that he “doesn’t believe there were any inappropriate activities on the part of ministers,” but that “the optics definitely imply otherwise.”

If personal accounts are used for government work, the sender or receiver must “take efforts to ensure the relevant information is accessible (e.g., by copying it to a Government email address)” for record-keeping purposes as well as so it may be sought under the Freedom of Information Act.

If sensitive material is sent over private email, there may be security hazards.

The fresh charges against Mr Hancock follow his resignation on Saturday, which came after footage of him kissing staffer Gina Coladangelo, in violation of social distance norms.

The release of CCTV footage from Mr Hancock’s previous office is being treated as a security problem, with Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis stating that the DHSC will investigate how the material became public, as former cabinet ministers have stated. (This is a brief piece.)