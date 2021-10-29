Hammer robbers in balaclavas storm a shop for smokes.

Following an armed robbery in Warrington, police have issued a public plea for information.

Detectives are looking into an armed robbery that occurred soon after 10 p.m. on Thursday, October 28 in Warrington.

Before taking a big quantity of smokes from a convenience store on Cinnamon Lane North in Poulton-with-Fearnhead, two males armed with a knife and hammer threatened a member of staff.

At the store’s closing time, the two guys approached a member of staff, who told them to unlock the door before taking the keys.

During the incident, no one was hurt, even a member of the crew.

One of the males is described as white, 5’7″ to 5’10” tall, and dressed in dark green and grey.

The other is described as being between 5’7″ and 5’10” height and wearing all black.

Balaclavas were worn by both males.

Following the robbery, the men escaped by automobile.

Detectives are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone with information, CCTV footage, or dash cam footage to contact them.

“Officers have been checking CCTV and doing house-to-house enquiries as part of their investigations,” said Detective Sergeant Victoria Tait of Warrington CID.

“I’m also inviting anyone who may have been in the vicinity where these two guys were to contact us if they have any information that could help us with our investigations.”

I’d also encourage residents and drivers to check their surveillance or dash cam footage and come forward if they believe it could help the inquiry.

“During the heist, the member of staff was unharmed and promptly notified the police.”

If you have any information, call Cheshire Constabulary on 101 and mention IML 1119377, or go to the force’s website.

Anonymous information can also be submitted by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

