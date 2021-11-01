Hamish Gaman of Dancing on Ice has been ‘devastated’ by his removal from the competition.

After being fired from Dancing on Ice, Hamish Gaman has spoken out about his “devastation.”

Since 2018, the 38-year-old has been a professional skater on the popular ITV show.

He has acknowledged on Twitter, however, that he has been replaced for the upcoming season in order to “freshen up the line-up.”

“Hello everyone,” he said. I’m sorry to say that I won’t be competing in Dancing on Ice this year.

“The producers informed me that they would not be bringing me back because they wanted to change up the lineup.”

“I was really taken aback by their decision, and I’m still trying to make sense of everything that’s occurred to me.”

“Vanessa and I are still skating partners, and I’m devastated that we won’t be skating together on the program any more,” Hamish concluded.

“I appreciate your love and support throughout my time on the show. For you, I’m going to miss skating.” In a rare accident, Hamish tore tendons in his hand while putting up a sock, forcing him to withdraw from the final season of Dancing on Ice.

Along with Yebin Mok and Klabera Komini, he is one of three dancers who will be replaced for the next series.

Fans and followers expressed their concern in the comments section, offering Hamish their support.

Matt Chapman, a former Dancing on Ice commentator who only featured on one episode, said he was “stunned.” Not just a terrific guy, but a fantastic person on the one episode I did with him. At the very least, you outlasted me!!!” “You are a superb professional skater, and your performances and choreography were fantastic,” Joyce continued. Hamish, you will be missed, and I wish you all the best.” “Gutted for you Hamish!” Lou wrote. “Good luck with whatever you do next xx,” Hutcherson said.