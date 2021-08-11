Halton pride as students receive a bumper crop of A-level results.

Sixth-form leaders in Halton have praised pupils’ “drive and resilience” after they were rewarded for their efforts throughout the pandemic with a slew of excellent grades, university spots, apprenticeships, and jobs.

The class of 2021 at Cronton College achieved outstanding results, including a 100 percent A-level pass rate, with 69 percent of grades at A-B and 92 percent at A-C.

BTEC students also wowed, with a 100% pass record, 88 percent receiving good grades, and 48 percent receiving BTEC Triple Distinction Star Grades, which are comparable to three A*s.

Rebecca Powell, who received four A*s and is going to The University of Oxford to study history and French, was one of Cronton’s best performers.

Following his quadruple-A* achievement, Jack Meredith is traveling south to study physics, and former Saints Peter and Paul Catholic High School pupil Keeley Dennett, whose A* and two As gained her a spot to read biology, are also headed to Oxford.

Owen O’Neill, who attended The Grange Academy as a high school student and is now headed to Reading University to study meteorology after getting a brace of A*s and an A, believes the sky is the limit.

Following her three As, Ayse Avan is travelling to The University of Leeds to study English and cinema studies, and Katy Allen, a former Halewood Academy student, is looking forward to studying dentistry at The University of Liverpool.

Thomas Humphreys is also studying dentistry, but at The University of Manchester, which is a little closer to home.

Ciara Owens, a triple-A* student who will attend Keele Medical School, and Lewis Stacey, who will attend Hull York Medical School, were among Cronton’s bright young medics. Sarah Baldwin, who received three As, will study medicine at The University of Liverpool, while Isabel Candir, who received three As as well, will attend The University of Leeds.

Elliot France, a former Halewood Academy student, received three As and will attend Chester University to study corporate finance.

Abby Staples, who received a triple Distinction and will study geography at Liverpool, Caitlin Finney, who will study adult nursing at Liverpool, and Olivia Ratcliffe, who received a double Distinction* and Distinction, were among the noteworthy Cronton performers.