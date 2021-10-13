Halloween Decorations depicting slayings can be found in the house where a triple murder occurred 20 years ago.

The home’s owners have caused controversy in the community for their Halloween display, nearly 20 years after a triple killing shook a Michigan neighborhood.

In their Walker, Michigan home in 2003, Jon Siesling beat his mother and teen sister with a baseball and stabbed them with a kitchen knife before turning the blade on his 6-year-old sister when she began weeping after seeing the crime scene. The festive decor outside the Walker Avenue NW home has surprised neighbors for years.

Three gravestones are surrounded by police tape in the yard, which also includes a baseball bat and an evidence marker near the porch. People’s silhouettes, bloody handprints, and the words “HELP US” inscribed in crimson adorn the front door. The front window of the house also has depictions of bloody handprints and spatter.

Amanda, the display’s builder who did not want her last name published, claimed she grew up in the house and that it had been in her family for decades. She was perplexed by her neighbors’ fury.

She told MLive Media Group, “It’s a Halloween decoration.”

Amanda informed the news organization that she recalls cleaning up the bloodbath after the investigators had finished their work at the house. She stated that there is still blood inside her that she is unable to remove.

When the killings happened, the Sieslings rented the house and were acquainted with her family.

She claims that everyone in the neighborhood is aware of what occurred at her home, and that simply stating her address causes people to raise their eyebrows. People occasionally drive slowly past her house, staring, pointing, and even yelling.

While others consider the house to be the site of a “Walker tale,” Amanda considers it to be the home where she raised her children.

“We see why some individuals could say, “Oh my God, oh my God.” ‘We are well aware,’ I say in this way. When you’re driving past my house, don’t scream at us,’ “Amanda remarked.

On January 22, 2003, Siesling was 17 when he hit his 42-year-old mother, Sharon Siesling, with a baseball bat. When she attempted to crawl up the steps, he slit her throat.