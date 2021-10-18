Halloween Costumes from the ‘Squid Game’ that will arrive in time for the spooky season.

Squid Game, the wildly popular Netflix K-drama that has swept the globe, has sparked a slew of Halloween costume ideas this year.

According to cast members, the program has various “dreamlike, fantasy” scenes with vivid backdrops, including several of the characters’ clothing. The series’ horrific premise, in which hundreds of people fight to the death in a series of survival games, is contrasted by these serene vistas.

Here are some of the best Halloween costume ideas based on the Squid Game.

1. Tracksuits for players

Users can purchase green tracksuits that are remarkably comparable to those worn by the characters in the game. On Amazon, you can get the two-piece jacket and trouser for player No. 456 (played by Lee Jung-jae) and No. 067 (played by HoYeon Jung) respectively.

T-shirts

The contestants’ numbered baseball shirt-style tops are also available on Amazon here. Players with the numbers 456, 001, 067, 218 and 240 can get them.

SneakersFinish out your player look with a pair of white slip-on sneakers modeled after the ones shown on the show. Get a pair of classic white Vans sneakers here, or look for other Vans-inspired styles like this one from Lugz.

2. Uniforms for the Guard

This Halloween, wear the hot pink Squid Game staff member jumpsuits. Similar jumpsuits can be found here on Amazon.

On Amazon, you can also get masks inspired by the guards’ masks (with either the circle, square, or triangle emblem) and a balaclava, which they wear below their masks.

3. The Doll in Red, Green, and Blue Light

Dress up like the eerie huge doll from the Squid Game competition’s Red Light, Green Light round.

On Amazon, you can purchase an outfit based on the doll’s attire as well as a mask with the doll’s face.

4. The Outfit of the Front Man

On Amazon, trick-or-treaters may purchase masks inspired by the Front Man persona (played by Lee Byung-hun) here.

Any plain black parka jacket, such as this one from Uniqlo, will complete the Front Man style.

5. Mask for VIPs

The mysterious VIP characters in the series are seen watching the candidates compete from a viewing room while wearing shimmering gold-colored masks styled like the heads of various animals.

You. This is a condensed version of the information.