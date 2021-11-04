Half-time proposal by Liverpool FC was caught on camera.

This is the moment at Anfield where a half-time proposal was captured on tape.

Jade, who did not want to reveal her last name, captured the moment on camera at Liverpool’s match against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday and shared it on Twitter.

The man in the video dropped down on one knee around halftime, she told The Washington Newsday.

The man taps his partner on the arm before dropping down on one knee in the video.

In his hand, he holds a grey ring box containing a diamond ring.

His partner, who is dressed in a black coat and sneakers with her hair pulled back in a ponytail, can be heard giggling as she realizes what is going on.

Behind them, someone can be heard clapping and shouting.

As he begins to rise, the woman bends in and embraces her spouse.

People begin clapping and cheering for the happy pair as they continue to embrace.

They kiss, and the man lays the ring on his now-finger, fiancée’s eliciting further applause and cheers from the audience.

As the pair embraces, someone shakes the man’s hand from behind.

“Thank you very much,” the man says as he shakes additional people’s hands at the end of the video.

The tweet received over 3,000 likes and 400 retweets, as well as a rush of congratulations for the happy couple.

“You’ll never walk alone, gorgeous couple,” one person commented.

Another person added: “Going to ground there is a good bet for attaining the result you want – good venue choice. By the way, congratulations.” A third individual stated: “I wish them nothing but the best in life. From all #LIVERPOOLFC supporters. #YNWA.” Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane scored in the first half to give Liverpool the victory and top spot in Group B.