Half of the $611 million in stolen cryptocurrency is returned to the hacker.

According to reports, the hacker responsible for the greatest cryptocurrency heist in history has returned nearly half of the $611 million taken.

Poly Network, a cryptocurrency transaction network that includes bitcoin, said earlier this week that it had been hacked, resulting in a multimillion-dollar loss.

The network tweeted on Tuesday, “We call on miners of affected blockchains and crypto exchanges to blacklist tokens originating from the above addresses,” listing three addresses to which it believed the assets had been transferred. “We will pursue legal action, and we strongly ask the hackers to return the assets,” the statement continued.

The following day, the network sent an open message to the hacker via Twitter, writing: “Dear hacker… We’d want to get in touch with you and ask that you return the hacked assets. The amount of money you stole is the largest in the history of defi [decentralized finance]. Any country’s law enforcement will view this as a big economic crime, and you will be pursued. Any more transactions would be extremely risky for you. You should speak with us to come up with a solution.”

Assets worth $342 million (as of 12 Aug 08:18:29 AM +UTC) had been returned: $4.6 million in Ethereum BSC: $252 million $85 million for Polygon

The remaining $268 million is held in Ethereum.

August 12, 2021 — Poly Network (@PolyNetwork2)

August 10, 2021 — Poly Network (@PolyNetwork2)

The hacker allegedly then incorporated messages in ethereum transactions received from the account they controlled, promising to repay payments and claiming to be “not very interested in money.”

In pictures from a three-page-long Q&A session posted by Tom Robinson, co-founder of crypto monitoring business Elliptic, the hacker allegedly stated, “I AM _NOT_ VERY INTERESTED IN MONEY.” “I KNOW IT HURTS WHEN PEOPLE ARE ATTACKED, BUT SHOULDN’T THEY LEARN FROM THE HACKS?”

The hacker, who is thought to have taken advantage of a flaw in the digital contracts Poly Network uses to transport assets across blockchains, said they did it “for fun” and to “highlight the vulnerability” in Poly Network software before others could.

Poly Network transfers tokens between blockchains like as Ethereum and Ontology, as well as the bitcoin blockchain.

Poly Network revealed on Wednesday that $260 million had been stolen. This is a condensed version of the information.