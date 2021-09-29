Half of a man’s fuel had been “siphoned out of his car” when he wakes up.

After a family member’s car was siphoned for fuel, a man is warning residents in one part of Merseyside to be extra alert.

The Wirral man resorted to social media to warn fellow motorists about the need of locking their gasoline lids overnight.

His brother, who lives in Birkenhead, discovered the majority of his petrol had been’siphoned’ when he started his car on Wednesday, September 29.

READ MORE: People have been cautioned not to approach a woman who has gone missing.

The man, who requested anonymity, said he wanted to make sure people were aware of what was going on and that it wouldn’t happen again.

“Make sure your real fuel cap is locked if your fuel cap cover isn’t electronically locked!” the social media post stated. Because his fuel cap is broken and does not lock, my brother’s automobile was siphoned at some time over night.

“It appears that individuals are skipping the lines and looking for alternative sources.”

The car was not harmed in any way.

“Nobody needs to panic regardless, this is not a message to cause panic…,” he stated in response to comments beneath the post. It’s a post reminding folks to take an extra two seconds to double-check that their caps are locked.

People expressed their amazement and sadness at the tragedy in the comments section of the post.

“Crazy, crazy, crazy!” one individual exclaimed. I’m sorry to hear that this occurredâ€”

“There are absolutely some greedy or selfish people out there, generally simply robbers taking advantage of a situation,” another added.

“Thanks…,” commented another woman in response to the post. For the first time in a long time, I just locked it.”