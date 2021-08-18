Half-burned body of 18-year-old man discovered buried under couch in girlfriend’s home.

The body of an 18-year-old man who had been missing in India since last week was discovered buried inside his girlfriend’s home on Tuesday.

Locals in Uttar Pradesh’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh reported a terrible odor emerging from the woman’s home, which led to the investigation. The police arrived on location and did a thorough search, after which they dug up the floor behind a couch in a room and discovered the teenager’s body.

The body was unearthed, and investigators discovered traces of acid burns, according to India TV News.

The body was half-burned, according to the police. Mursleem’s death date, however, is unknown.

The victim, known only by his first name Mursleem, had gone missing from the town of Muradnagar on August 11th. Authorities say a missing person case was filed on Aug. 15.

The authorities said Mursleem’s body was highly decomposed, according to The Times of India.

The remains have been sent for an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death, and the incident is being investigated.

Meanwhile, the girlfriend and her family have been questioned by the police, according to local media Amar Ujala [Google Translate]. They were apprehended after the victim’s body was discovered. Mursleem allegedly intended to marry his girlfriend, but when she declined, he allegedly murdered himself inside her home, according to the girlfriend. Mursleem’s death horrified the girl, so she decided to hide his body.

She admitted that she got the idea to conceal the body under her couch from a television crime show. She threw salt on top of the dead body to mask the stench.

