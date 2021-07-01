Haldane of the Bank of England predicts that inflation will be closer to 4% by the end of the year.

The Bank of England’s retiring top economist has warned that higher inflation will harm “everyone,” and that it might be “nearer to 4% than 3%” by the end of the year.

Andy Haldane, speaking at the Institute of Government, said the likelihood of high inflation is “increasing fast.”

Last month, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation in the United Kingdom rose to 2.1 percent, above analyst expectations and exceeding the Bank of England’s 2 percent target rate.

Inflation in the United States has risen to 4.2 percent, the highest level since 2008, fueling speculation about a monetary policy move.

Mr Haldane, who is retiring from the Bank of England after 32 years, said there are currently no indicators that inflation will be “significantly de-anchored” from the 2% target rate, but warned that the current position is finely balanced.

“Overall, inflation expectations and monetary policy credibility appear to be more weak now than at any time since inflation-targeting was implemented in 1992,” he said.

“By the end of this year, I anticipate UK inflation to be closer to 4% than 3%.”

Inflation is expected to surpass 3% this year before declining by 2022, according to the Bank’s consensus prediction released earlier this month.

Mr Haldane cautioned that the present high level of inflation will force monetary policy to “play catch-up” in order to “re-anchor inflation expectations” by raising interest rates faster or higher than envisaged.

“Even if this scenario is a danger rather than a central view, it is a risk that is rapidly developing and is better controlled ex-ante rather than responded to ex-post,” he continued.

“Everyone would lose if this risk materialized — central banks with unfulfilled objectives who would have to execute an economic handbrake turn, firms and consumers with greater borrowing and living costs, and governments with growing debt-servicing costs.”