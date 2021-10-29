Haiti’s Prime Minister Addresses Gangs and Kidnappings, Assuring the Nation That Fuel Isn’t Running Out.

In his first public statement since the October 16 missionary kidnappings, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry criticized gangs and kidnappings and assured his country that, despite recent shortages, they are not running out of petroleum, according to the Associated Press.

The prerecorded public statement, in which Henry did not particularly reference the missionaries’ kidnapping but criticized kidnappings in general, was released on Friday.

“All those who kidnap Haitian citizens and harass the population are the people’s adversaries….

They will be prosecuted if they do not halt their misbehavior. If bandits and their sponsors do not wish to change occupations, they only have two options: incarceration or execution, according to Henry.

Ships are waiting to unload petroleum, Henry added, and the country will not run out of gas. Henry also announced the formation of a crisis force comprised of top officials from the departments of justice, public works, finance, trade, and others in the aim of finding a “rapid solution” to the gasoline shortages.

Hospitals, ambulances, schools, public transportation, and other facilities across the country have been impacted by the gasoline shortages.

The prime minister’s speech came just days after a nationwide strike that shut down shops, schools, and public transit in Port-au-Prince and beyond. Protests have been held in response to the scarcity of fuel, with gangs being blamed for obstructing gas distribution terminals. One gang leader stated that if Henry resigned as Prime Minister, the blockade would be lifted.

If his demands are not met, the leader of the 400-strong Mawozo gang that kidnapped the missionaries, including five children, has threatened to kill them. The gang is asking $1 million per person, according to Haitian officials, although it’s unclear if that includes the children, the youngest of whom is 8 months old.

He also chastised those who aid criminals by providing them with firearms, ammunition, and money, as well as “all those who interact with them in order for them to acquire power.” All of them are enemies of the Haitian people, and we punish them as such.” Following President Jovenel Mose’s killing on July 7, Henry became Prime Minister three months later and found “a country shattered, divided, with a. This is a condensed version of the information.