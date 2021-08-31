Hairspray is exactly the kind of heartwarming comedy we all need right now.

Musical theater has always been a kind of escape, and we’ve never needed it more than now.

It was easy to imagine the past 18 months were a terrible dream and the polarization that has become as much a part of British culture as roast beef dinners didn’t exist inside the packed Empire House – no social distancing here.

There is no place for ambiguity in the warm-hearted world of Hairspray, even with segregated TV shows and fat-shaming teenagers. Everyone is equal as long as they are kind and not self-serving; diversity should be celebrated.

It’s the right message for these divided times, and it’s also a fantastically entertaining production, even if it lacks some of John Waters’ original 1988 film’s edginess.

Tracy Turnblad (Katie Brace) only has two goals in life: to star in the Corny Collins TV dance show and to date her crush Link Larkin (Ross Clifton), a vacuous but pleasant want tobe pop star who isn’t worth her time.

She realizes the Corny Collins’ monthly ‘Negro Day’ is an outrage, not least since all the white students are dancing to ‘Black music,’ and pledges to reform it somewhere between ratting her huge wig and getting arrested for leading an anti-segregation demonstration.

But Hairspray isn’t just about Tracey Turnblad, and as engagingly feisty as Brace portrays her, the production is very much about the entire cast.

For starters, there are her parents’ decades-long romance, which makes the Tracey-Link pairing look like a wet squib in comparison.

Understudy Edna Turnblad was portrayed by Paul Hutton with less vulnerability than she is often given, so seeing her go from drab washerwoman to beautiful agent was less of a tearjerker – but her charming charm and chemistry with Norman Pace as Wilbur, her big-hearted husband, made up for it.

As Velma Von Tussle, the frigid TV producer, former Miss Baltimore Crabs, and pushy mother of Tracey’s adversary Amber (Jessica Croll), Rebecca Thornhill was delightfully sardonic, while Brenda Edwards’ rousing call-to-arms as DJ and civil rights warrior Motormouth Maybelle won a tremendous. “The summary has come to an end.”