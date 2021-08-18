Hairdresser diagnosed with rare cancer after blaming period changes on stress.

When physicians discovered she had ovarian cancer, a hairdresser who attributed her weight loss and irregular periods to stress was taken aback.

In December 2019, Sarah Burns, 25, began to experience bleeding between periods, shorter cycles, and weight loss.

She attributed the symptoms to stress at first, feeling she couldn’t be sick because she was “young, fit, and ate well.”

However, after eight months of dealing with the same problems, Sarah claimed she had a “gut feeling” she needed to see a doctor.

“My story begins in December 2019 when I began to suffer bleeding in between my periods, my cycle grew shorter, and I began to lose weight,” she told CheshireLive.

“I put it down to stress at first, but my instinct was urging me to see a doctor.

“The doctor took a whole series of blood tests and scheduled an ultrasound ‘just in case it was cancer.’

“To be honest, I didn’t think it was even somewhat possible; I was young, in good shape, and ate well.

“Now, months later, I will be eternally grateful to that particular doctor for her prompt response, as I know that is not the case for many women, resulting in a late diagnosis.”

Sarah, from Knutsford, went through a year of tests, treatments, and surgery, which included an ultrasound that revealed a 10cm tumour on her left ovary.

Doctors told her she had Mucinous Ovarian Cancer, a rare type of ovarian cancer (MOC).

Following her cancer diagnosis, she underwent additional surgery to remove her left ovary and fallopian tube to confirm the cancer had not progressed outside of her pelvis.

Sarah is cancer-free now, but she still lives in fear of it returning after undergoing intensive treatment.

The hairdresser has already undergone two rounds of IVF to conserve eggs and has decided to forego chemotherapy for the time being because it would end her chances of producing children naturally and also because chemotherapy does not work as well against MOC.

The hairstylist was also forced to take nearly a year off work, and she is overjoyed to have been welcomed back and appreciated. “The summary has come to an end.”